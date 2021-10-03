First Covid saliva swab test to be rolled out across the UK. The test will be to detect “active” Covid in saliva.

The test produced by KnowNow can detect the coronavirus. The test will only react to “active” Covid.

Lateral flow and PCR tests can often pick up “harmless viral fragments”. This means that some people have to self-isolate even though they are not infected.

The new test will be more like brushing your teeth. This means that many people will find it far easier to take the test than having a swab up the nose and in the back of the throat.

A spokesperson for KnowNow commented: “KnowNow enables testing to keep people safe, whilst minimising disruption, increasing trust and keeping society and the economy open.”

UK-based health company Vatic Health limited, has signed a deal with Abingdon Health which hopes to see 100 million KnowNow tests rolled out each year.

Co-founder of Vatic, Alex Sheppard, commented: “We are now moving into a new phase where the pandemic as we know it is over, and now we are having to deal with disruptions as we learn to live with the virus.

“Unfortunately with the rise of several mutations across the world, vaccinations alone are not the total solution.

“Regular testing technologies are needed to help reduce the overall spread and keep the economy back up and running.

“Our unique test technology, combined with a UK-based manufacturing roll-out is a major milestone in testing.”

He added: “With the potential to manufacture two million tests per month initially, and significantly more beyond this as we scale, this deal will help us ensure the hard-fought wins around societal reopening are retained and we can really make a global impact.

“Covid-19 testing will remain alongside booster vaccinations, a key pillar of our collective biosecurity.”

Abingdon Health is one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of lateral flow tests. Abingdon Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Yates, explained: “We are delighted to be working with Vatic on the technology transfer of their cutting edge Covid-19 test into Abingdon Health and to have secured this long-term manufacturing arrangement.

“We expect to have concluding tech transfer shortly and having already completed the first phase of the expansion of our manufacturing capacity, we are now at the forefront of Covid-19 rapid testing and part of the UK’s diagnostic manufacturing capacity.

“The agreement with Vatic is testament of our ability to provide high-quality services for our partners, whether for Covid-19 tests or non-Covid assays.”

