Fiestas with a difference

CREVILLENT recently celebrated its Moors and Christians fiestas with participants wearing facemasks, a first for Alicante province.

Luis Manchon, president of the San Francisco de Asis Moors and Christians association explained the celebrations were important in so many respects.

“It meant returning the fiesta and music to our streets and boosting the local economy,” Manchon said.

“The florists saw light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the Floral Offering and the hospitality industry also noticed a difference,” he added.

“But the fiestas weren’t only a sign of recovery, they were also a re-encounter with our identity that was suppressed during the pandemic.”