Fiestas with a difference

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CREVILLENT FIESTAS: Pre-Covid Moors and Christians celebrations Photo credit: tradicionesyfiestas.com

CREVILLENT recently celebrated its Moors and Christians fiestas with participants wearing facemasks, a first for Alicante province.

Luis Manchon, president of the San Francisco de Asis Moors and Christians association explained the celebrations were important in so many respects.

“It meant returning the fiesta and music to our streets and boosting the local economy,” Manchon said.

“The florists saw light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the Floral Offering and the hospitality industry also noticed a difference,” he added.

“But the fiestas weren’t only a sign of recovery, they were also a re-encounter with our identity that was suppressed during the pandemic.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

