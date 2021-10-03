Electricity prices in Spain will reach a historic high on Monday, October4.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for this Monday, October 4, at 186.46 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), representing a rise of 67% compared to the price set for Saturday, thus breaking the downward trend that it brought after two consecutive days of falls.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be reached between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. when it will be 249 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 141.59 euros / MWh between 3:00 and 4:00 in the afternoon.

Compared to a week ago, when the price of electricity in the Spanish wholesale market (the pool) was 174.68 euros / MWh, the increase is 6.7%. Compared with a year ago, the price of electricity is multiplied by almost a factor of six.

This situation occurs in the midst of a rise in the price of all raw materials linked to energy production all around the world, such as gas, oil and coal, which at the same time triggers a spike in CO2 levels which are also at record highs.

The price of electricity in Spain previously marked its highest historical prices in both July and August, with September exceeding both records, to an average of 156.14 euros in the ninth month of the year.

