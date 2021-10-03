Cactus action at last

Linda Hall
ARIZONA CACTUS: Damaso Aparicio and Elisa Diaz have enlisted Generalitat help to eliminate the invasive plant Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

AFTER repeated requests from Orihuela city hall, the Generalitat agreed to eliminate Arizona cactus from the Sierra de Orihuela.

Public sector company VAERSA will soon be starting work, Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio announced recently.

“An entire brigade is going to be assigned to the southern zone and will be working there for a minimum of six months,” Aparicio revealed, adding that this would be extended to two years if necessary.

“We were asked to make a municipal property available for tools and vehicles, which we have provided as well as all the support and collaboration the Generalitat might need from city hall,” he said.

Accompanied by regional MP Elisa Diaz, Aparicio went on to explain that although the regional government had at last agreed to take action regarding the non-native and invasive cactus, the Sierra de Orihuela’s problem of reforestation remained.

“We are waiting for €300,000 in funding from the EU that will enable us to carry out replanting,” Aparicio continued.  “But the Sierra’s streambeds are still full of vegetation and weeds and we shall lose this cash unless we can complete this by December 31.”


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.

