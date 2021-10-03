Cactus action at last

AFTER repeated requests from Orihuela city hall, the Generalitat agreed to eliminate Arizona cactus from the Sierra de Orihuela.

Public sector company VAERSA will soon be starting work, Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio announced recently.

“An entire brigade is going to be assigned to the southern zone and will be working there for a minimum of six months,” Aparicio revealed, adding that this would be extended to two years if necessary.

“We were asked to make a municipal property available for tools and vehicles, which we have provided as well as all the support and collaboration the Generalitat might need from city hall,” he said.

Accompanied by regional MP Elisa Diaz, Aparicio went on to explain that although the regional government had at last agreed to take action regarding the non-native and invasive cactus, the Sierra de Orihuela’s problem of reforestation remained.

“We are waiting for €300,000 in funding from the EU that will enable us to carry out replanting,” Aparicio continued. “But the Sierra’s streambeds are still full of vegetation and weeds and we shall lose this cash unless we can complete this by December 31.”