Britney Spears says she has ‘a lot of healing to do’ after her father’s conservatorship suspension.

Britney’s father Jamie Spears has his conservatorship ended by a court this week after 13 years and the singer is now finally able to share her feelings with the rest of the world.

Her father, Jamie, 69, had control over Britney’s personal life and finances after the conservatorship was put in place to protect her mental health in 2008. Days after the victory, the Toxic singer shared a photo of a tree in an Instagram post and explained that she’s taking it easy as her new life begins.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 39-year-old ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ hit singer opened up about how she’s doing after the court big decision and admitted she has “healing to do” and wants to “slow down and breathe.”

In her new Instagram post, Spears said, “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!” Britney wrote in the caption a beautiful photo of a tall tree extending towards the blue sky.

‘Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️ !!!!! Only through self-love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!’

Fans and followers showed their support to the pop superstar in the comments section.

“You are so incredibly strong, we love you so much,” Jeffree Star commented with a red heart and fire emoji.

“You are so strong, Britney. We are here for you,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Queen of healing.”

“God bless you, Britney. Wishing you love light and happiness,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.