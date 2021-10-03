The La Palma volcanic eruption has blown open two new fissures, turning ‘much more aggressive’.

Within the last few hours, the Palma volcano has turned ‘much more aggressive’ and blown open two new fissures. Two new vents have been reported opening, spewing gas and volcanic ash nearly four miles into the air.

Two new vents in the earth have been blown open by the Cumbre Vieja volcano with thousands of residents told to stay indoors as the air quality gets worse caused by clouds of toxic gases. Reports are that the new lockdown could affect as many as 3,500 people on the island.

The lava from the eruption- with started 10 days ago- has now formed into a pyramid shape more than 150ft high in the sea which continues to generate intense clouds of black and white smoke. The fears are that even more devastation will be unleashed on the already battered landscape.

Scientists estimate that the volcano has so far emitted some 80 million cubic meters of molten rock, more than double the amount in the island’s last eruption, in 1971.

The lava has so far destroyed or partially destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including homes and farming infrastructure, and entombed forever around 709 hectares (1,750 acres).

“The new lockdown is as a consequence of the meteorological conditions that prevent the dispersion of gases and keep them at low levels of the atmosphere,” the Island’s emergency services said in a statement. The volcano was experiencing “intense activity”, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee.

Spain’s president, Pedro Sánchez, returned to La Palma today, Sunday, October 3, to learn about the priorities and recovery proposals of the mayors of the municipalities affected by the volcano eruption, the Cabildo de La Palma and the Regional Executive

The interaction between the lava and the sea of ​​La Palma is generating more than great columns of smoke, now adding toxic gas to the mix. Underwater, the enormous collective mass, with its large thermal difference, is also altering the nature and shape of the coastal area itself as the lava stream tuns to glass underneath the sea bed.

