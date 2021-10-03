Almeria goes green for World Ostomy Day. Almeria aimed to raise awareness of people living with an ostomy or a stoma.

On Saturday, October 2, the City of Almeria was dyed green to mark World Ostomy Day. Almeria hoped to raise awareness of the situation that many people live with after having undergone surgery. The surgery involves an opening being made between the intestines and the abdominal wall.

According to the Almeria Town Council on Saturday night, some of the most emblematic fountains were turned green. Fountains including those in Santiago Street, the Parque de las Familias, the Plaza Virgen del Mar and the Parque Nicolás Salmerón were turned green. Also, the Teatro Apolo saw its façade bathed in green.

It is estimated that in Spain over 125,000 people have ostomies. This number grows every day as more operations are carried out.

World Ostomy Day has two objectives. The first objective is to help integrate anyone with an ostomy into society. The second objective is to raise awareness. This involves making society aware of what people who have ostomies have to overcome every day.

According to Colostomy UK: “The first Saturday in October is traditionally Ostomy Day: A worldwide celebration of life with a stoma and a chance to raise awareness.

“At Colostomy UK we are looking forward to supporting the day, and do it through our #StomaAware campaign.

“For us being #StomaAware is something that we shout about for 365 days of the year and we believe that as a community we should ALL be shouting louder every day.”

According to ostomy.org: “Ostomy surgery is a life-saving procedure that allows bodily waste to pass through a surgically created stoma on the abdomen into a prosthetic known as a ‘pouch’ or ‘ostomy bag’ on the outside of the body or an internal surgically created pouch for continent diversion surgeries.

“An ostomy may be necessary due to birth defects, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, diverticulitis, incontinence and many other medical conditions. They are also necessary in cases of severe abdominal or pelvic trauma resulting from accidents or from injuries sustained during military service.

“Ostomy or continent diversion surgery can occur at any age and does not lower life expectancy but is the start of a ‘new normal’ life.”

