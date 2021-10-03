Alicante beaches closed after shark sighting

Alicante beaches closed after a shark sighting. Authorities raised a red flag on the beaches of Moraira after a shark was spotted on Saturday.

On Saturday, October 2, the Town Council of Teulada in Alicante raised red flags on the beaches of Moraira. The decision came after officers from the Guardia Civil spotted a shark in the water.

Officers from the Guardia Civil had been carrying out a routine check of the water when the shark was detected. A diver from the Benemerita quickly raised the alarm after a routine dive.

The Teulada Town Council was alerted to the presence of a shark in the Moraira area by the Guardia Civil and the National Police. As a precaution, the beaches of El Portet, L’Ampolla, and Platgetes were evacuated. Experts were working to determine if the shark was dangerous.

Officers from both the National police and the Guardia Civil began investigations to find out what type of shark was spotted. There were working to decide if it posed any danger. The authorities banned anyone from bathing on the coast of Teulada Moraira until they can determine if it is safe.

No further information is known at this time.

