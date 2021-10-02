WATCH: Wild boar attacks two cyclists trying to rescue it from a river

WATCH: As a wild boar attacks two cyclists who have been trying to rescue it from a river



A video of two cyclists has been circulating on social networks this week, in which they are shown trying to help a wild boar that had fallen into a river, and was being carried away by the current.

Clearly, with good intent, they try to help the creature by drawing its attention, so that it would look at them, and know where to head to, but they hadn’t taken into account that this was a real wild animal, and not some pet dog that probably would have been slightly more grateful to them.

In the video that has gone viral, one of the cyclists is filming the event, while the other offers advice to the animal, uttering things like, “run”, or, “come here”, as it flails about in the water. Eventually, it manages to climb out of the water, and instantly charges against the cyclist who was recording the “rescue”, before running away.

Thankfully, the incident did not end too badly for the cyclists, who must surely have been unaware of the danger and likely behaviour of a wild animal in such an unusual situation. The wild boar actually bit one of them before it fled, while the other man kept calling, seemingly still trying to help the animal, even though it was already out of the water!

It is not known if the bite was very deep, but the cyclist hid while lamenting the event. “What has he done to you?”, his friend is heard asking, while already safe behind the fence, he answers: “Bit me, agh, he was angry”.

Many people criticised these two men on social media for trying to help a wild animal. One Facebook user commented, “I still laugh ….. What a gang, calling it like a puppy .. well, I don’t know when you are going to learn that wildlife is that …. wild”, while another user in Twitter, accused them of being the new generation of “eco-animalism”, as reported by malaghoy.es.

