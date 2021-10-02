Watch out for official email from Social Security to self-employed in next few days

WATCH out for an official email to the self-employed from Social Security in the next few days as it will contain important information and is not fake



If you are self-employed and you receive an email from the General Treasury of Social Security in the next few days, you should not delete it or file it as spam, as its content is probably real.

This is definitely not one of the common cases of phishing, a method used by cybercriminals to trick a user into sharing their personal or banking data by posing as a trusted institution. If the e-mail comes from the account [email protected], it is advisable to be very attentive to its content as it is not fake.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Social Security Treasury has confirmed via Twitter that it is sending an informative email to all the self-employed “regarding debts and account charges”. It has also emphasised that “it is not a fraud”, with the aim of reassuring (more or less) the recipients of this notice.

Any email that arrives on behalf of Social Security, but with a different sender, can go directly in the recycling bin, since it is most likely an attempt by cybercriminals to get valuable information from users.

In such cases, it is advisable to make sure that the content is real before clicking on any suspicious link, much less downloading and opening attached files, or executables, as reported by malagahoy.es.

La Tesorería está enviando un correo informativo a todos los #autónomos en materia de adeudos y cargos en cuenta. El remitente es [email protected] No es un fraude. pic.twitter.com/IN63bV0E2t — Información TGSS (@info_TGSS) September 30, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.