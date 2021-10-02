WATCH: Dramatic Guardia Civil drone footage of La Palma volcano

WATCH: Dramatic footage taken by a Guardia Civil drone flying over the top of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma



Dramatic footage – which you can watch below – has been uploaded by the Guardia Civil, taken by their drone as it flies high over the erupting cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma.

Cumbre Vieja has been erupting now since September 19, into its fourteenth day, and showing no signs of ceasing its activity. The drone has captured the ferocity and intensity of the eruption, with volcanic material being thrown out and up into the air, in a display of nature’s force.

Thanks to this drone flight, scientists have reportedly been able to verify that there are bifurcations of the lava in the upper and middle part of the flow path. There is also an expansion towards the sides that has increased by 200 the number of houses devastated in the last 24 hours. A total of almost one thousand (981) properties have been destroyed in the entire volcanic duration.

The volcano has already emitted more than 80 million cubic meters of lava since it began to erupt, as the lava continues to flow towards the ocean. A newly formed platform in the ocean, known as ‘fajana’, has already spread almost half a kilometre out into the water, with an area of ​​27.7 hectares.

Only this morning, Saturday, October 2, a new fissure opened up in the side of the volcano, adding to the other two that opened yesterday, Friday 1, which is sending even more volcanic material down in the direction of the ocean, as reported by 20minutos.es.

