Say it with music

Linda Hall
HUERCAL AGREEMENT: Domingo Fernandez, Belen Martinez and music association presidents Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall recently signed a collaboration agreement with the municipality’s music associations.

Mayor Domingo Fernandez signed agreements with the Virgen del Rio, Martín Alonso and Madre Asuncion bands in the presence of Culture councillor Belen Martinez and the presidents of the local associations.

The different brass and silver bands will continue to play at local events, fiestas and official activities, Martinez explained.

Fernandez thanked the bands for their efforts in maintaining an important part of the town’s heritage and customs through music.

“Here at the town hall we shall carry on supporting the associations so that they can continue to promote music amongst Huercal’s children and young people,” the mayor added.


