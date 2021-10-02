Recognition for a vital role

ROQUETAS mayor Gabriel Amat thanked the Policia Local for their important role during the Covid pandemic.

Amat was speaking at Santa Ana castle during the annual event held on the Feast Day of the Guardian Angels, the Policia Local’s patrons.

“I am very proud of your good work,” he said.

This year, emphasis was laid on everything the police had to carry out during the pandemic.

“I can only say ‘thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times’ for your dedication, commitment, effort and empathy,” said Miguel Angel Lopez Rivas, chief superintendent of Roquetas’ Policia Local force.

“You safeguarded health regulations, helped others in moments of loneliness or separation from their families and you even made life brighter for children during lockdown,” he declared.