Queen Emerita Sofia of Spain continues her tour of Spain’s food banks

Queen Emerita Sofia of Spain continues her tour of foodbanks around Spain, most recently visiting Burgos – the capital of the Autonomic Community of Castilla y Leon.

Queen Emerita Sofia is visiting food banks around Spain in the context of the Reina Sofia Foundation, which launched the campaign ‘Operation Cold’ in October last year.

The campaign aims to provide food banks with equipment to store and transport fresh food and produce.

Her Majesty took the Burgos food bank by surprise with her visit early this morning, Saturday, October 2 – something that is rare with royal engagements.

She was welcomed by the Mayor of Burgos, Daniel de la Rosa, as well as other local dignitaries. The Mayor spoke about the food bank and how it is coping, the challenges it has been facing and how they had been rectified.

Her Majesty then took a tour of the facility and signed a guest book, meeting the volunteers who help out at the food bank.

The Operation Cold initiative was launched by the Reina Sofia Foundation and has already pledged €100,000 to the cause of having more food variety and including fresh produce in the food banks around Spain.

