Huge 7.2 earthquake recorded in the South Pacific

A huge 7.2 earthquake has been recorded close to the island of Vanuatu in the South Pacific sea.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near the Vanuatu islands in the South Pacific on the morning of Saturday, October 2, according to an alert from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. No tsunami warning has yet been issued due to the depth of the quake, said the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii.

The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, was at a depth of 531 km (329 miles), EMSC said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



Read more:

A similarly powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu in 2015.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was 535km (330 miles) southeast of Vanuatu island. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a local tsunami warning for areas close to the earthquake, though this was later cancelled.



There were no initial reports of damage or casualties. Quakes are fairly common in the region.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.