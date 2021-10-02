Happy birthday to Sting who turns 70 today, October 2

Happy birthday to Sting, lead singer and bass player with legendary pop group, The Police, and a solo star in his own right, who turns 70 today, October 2



Happy birthday to Sting, who celebrates his 70th birthday today. The legendary frontman and bass player with iconic ’70s and ’80s hitmakers, The Police, and a solo star in his own right, who is musician with one of the most instantly recognisable voices in music.

Born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, in Wallsend on Tyne, in Northumberland, England, he has gone on to become one of the biggest music stars in history. He fronted the three-piece new wave rock band, The Police, from 1977 until 1984, before embarking on an incredible solo career in 1985.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Sting has racked up 17 Grammy Awards, and won Song of the Year for ‘Every Breath You Take‘. Four Best Original Song Oscar nominations have come his way as well, for songs used in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘The Three Musketeers’, and ‘Lethal Weapon 3’.

In an impressive collection, he has also achieved three Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist in 1994, and Outstanding Contribution in 2002, plus a Golden Globe, and an Emmy Award.

An Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, came in 2002, and he was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

As a member of The Police, in 2003 Sting was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while in 2000, he had received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for recording. There was also a CBE for services to music in 2003, from Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Sting is still active in the music scene, and has a new album, The Bridge, due out soon, which he wrote and recorded during the pandemic, which he describes as, “a year of global pandemic, personal loss, separation, disruption, lockdown, and extraordinary social and political turmoil”.