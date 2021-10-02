Since yesterday, October 1, customers of the 530 businesses that have joined the “Good Balearic Islands” promotion campaign can now benefit from commercial discounts in the Balearic Islands.

The “Good Balearic Islands” promotion campaign for commercial discounts in the Balearic Islands has an investment of €1 million through commercial discounts, which consists of the distribution on the islands of a total of 100,000 vouchers, worth €10 each.

This money will be distributed through vouchers that can be exchanged through purchases made in these stores. To obtain one of these benefits, purchases must be made for a minimum value of €30. Each client will be entitled to a maximum of four bonuses, which represents a saving of €40.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To be entitled to these benefits, customers must be of legal age and registered in the Balearic Islands. The businesses will have to ask the customer to identify themselves, to verify that they the requirements.

This discount program responds to a stimulus plan for small and medium-sized businesses in the Balearic Islands. The plan is promoted by the Vice Presidency of the Government, through the General Directorate of Commerce.

The campaign will last until December 31 or until the budget of €1 million has been exhausted.

GLOBAL CONSULTING MALLORCA

We are a consultancy firm that provides professional services in resident/non-resident taxes, accountancy, staff requirements and legal assistance for businesses and private persons.



Email: Our team of multi-lingual professionals provides comprehensive consulting services in the language of your choice; English, Spanish, German, Dutch or Russian.Email: [email protected] Phone: +34 971 694 044 Website: http://www.gcmca.es