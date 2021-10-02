Experimental pill seen as huge advance in preventing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations

A new experimental pill is being hailed as a huge advance in preventing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations.

A new experimental antiviral pill that has been developed by pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to data that experts hailed as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated.

The pill was so successful in reducing the most severe outcomes of the illness, that clinical trials of the medication were stopped early so more people might benefit, announced drugmaker Merck & Co. on Friday, October 1.

If it gets authorisation, the pill, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first-ever oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorisation for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.

“An oral antiviral that can impact hospitalization risk to such a degree would be game-changing,” said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc’s infused antiviral Remdesivir (administered to ex-US President Donal Trump) and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized.

Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis said: “This is going to change the dialogue around how to manage COVID-19.”

