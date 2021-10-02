Cattery manager SOS

Cattery manager SOS
PAWS-PATAS CATTERY: One of the animal charity’s current residents Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

PAWS-PATAS desperately requires someone to lead the cattery’s 16 dedicated volunteers.

“Want to join a great team, make new friends and receive a huge amount of satisfaction and furry love?” asked the animal charity’s vice-president Chrissie Cremore.

“We need someone who adores kittens and cats while furthering our mission to care for and re-home them.”

“We would teach you our computer system and Spanish would be useful but not essential. This is a volunteer position but we would be willing to pay for expenses incurred.”

PAWS-PATAS needs someone who is fit, dedicated, determined, conscientious and able to work two seven-hour shifts per week.

Transport would be needed to reach the shelter between Turre and Las Buganvillas but over-25s would have the use of the charity’s van and car.


Duties include:

Liaising with volunteers to ensure shifts are covered and specialised food and medication purchased

Making vet appointments for vaccinations, neutering and consultations, plus authorising vet payments


Updating the animal database, responding to emails.

Promoting fostering and adoption on Facebook and the PAWS-PATAS website and carrying out home checks

Collaborating and building a partnership with fosterers and possibly getting involved in fundraising events

For further information email [email protected] or telephone 850 992 560 from Tuesday to Friday between 10.30 and 1pm.

 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

