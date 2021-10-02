Calling all painters

THE first edition of the Open-Air Fast Painting Competition takes place in Cuevas del Almanzora on Saturday, November 6.

Organised by the town hall and the Fundacion Antonio Manuel Campoy, the competition is open to everybody over the age of 14.

Any technique may be used although the pictures must illustrate some feature of Cuevas del Almanzora and be produced in situ.

There will be first, second and third prizes of €1,000, €600 and €400 respectively, with a €200 honourable mention for the best picture from a local artist.

All pictures will be displayed on the day of the competition at the Antonio Manuel Campoy museum.

It is necessary to register beforehand with an email to [email protected] (A la Atencion del Museo Antonio Manuel Campoy) or in person at Plaza de la Libertad, Cuevas del Almanzora.

For more information, ring 950 458 063.