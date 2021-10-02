The General Directorate of Consumption is already running its inspection campaign in the field of buying, selling and renting homes in Andalucia.

This involves monitoring compliance with regulations by companies that provide services to consumers and is aimed at companies involved in the sale and lease of these properties, especially in relation to the information provided to users. It will also look into the contractual terms when buying, selling or renting a home in Andalucia.

The consumer services of the different territorial delegations of the Ministry of Health and Families in each province are in charge of carrying out this campaign, for which around 150 actions have been scheduled throughout the year.

The inspection affects homes that are under construction, new homes, second-hand homes, and leases or rentals will also be controlled. Throughout this segment, the campaign contemplates the control of companies and real estate managers, also developers and construction companies, and the sale, promotion and advertising when selling or renting a home in Andalucia will also be analysed.

The actions will serve to analyse the situation of the housing sector, the characteristics of the offers, promotions and advertising both in the sale and in rentals. Also, consumer services will focus on inspecting due regulatory compliance through the analysis of contracts and general documentation.

This regulatory control covers the administrative documentation related to housing (commercial register, building licenses, first occupation, abbreviated information document, explanatory note on prices, contract model, etc.). As far as consumers are concerned, the information provided on the general data of the house for sale, its price, or the payment conditions is subject to inspection.

Action will also be taken regarding the control of energy efficiency certifications, which must be made available to buyers or users of buildings, and this information must appear in the offer, promotion and advertising of the sale or lease of the property – including the web pages of real estate brokerage platforms.

For questions or queries regarding consumption, citizens can contact Consumo Responde, a free information and advice service for consumers and users, promoted by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia.

It is a multichannel service, which can be accessed continuously through the telephone number 900 21 50 80, from the page www.consumoresponde.es, from the email [email protected] and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/consumoresponde).

