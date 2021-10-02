BREAKING: Toddler dies of injuries due to freak accident in Mallorcan hotel

A toddler has died of her injuries in hospital due to a freak accident in a Mallorcan hotel.

The 14-month-old baby girl of a tourist couple staying in a hotel in Cala Ratjada, in the Majorcan municipality of Capdepera, sadly lost her fight for survival and passed away in a hospital ICU, today, Saturday, October 2.

Doctors said she had been unable to overcome the serious head injury that she suffered after a heavy roof tile fell from the roof of a hotel while the family were sheltering from the pouring rain.

The tragic event took place on the morning of Friday, October 1, when the Dutch parents were sheltering from a heavy downpour under the porch of the hotel where they were staying. AEMET, the state weather agency, had forecast storms and heavy rain across Mallorca for that day.

It has since been revealed that several tiles had come off and one of them hit the head of the baby, who was transferred in critical condition with a serious head injury to the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma, the main health centre in the Balearic Islands.

The Guardia Civil has opened up a full investigation into the tragic death of the toddler.

