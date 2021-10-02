All in a day’s work

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All in a day’s work
MOUNTAIN RESCUE: Missing horse located and rescued by the Guardia Civil Photo credit: Guardia Civil

GUARDIA CIVIL officers recently located and rescued a missing purebred Arabian horse.

The search began last week after the owners reported that the horse had disappeared in a hard-to-access mountain area in Huercal-Overa.

Reaching the spot where they discovered the trapped and frightened animal involved a 30-minute trek up an incline of more than 30 per cent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The officers soon saw that it had suffered multiple injuries to its legs and set about soothing the distressed horse before leading it uphill to a more level spot without risking danger to themselves or the animal.

Once there, they handed the valuable purebred over to its owner who had been accompanied by neighbours during the anxious wait.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here