All in a day’s work

GUARDIA CIVIL officers recently located and rescued a missing purebred Arabian horse.

The search began last week after the owners reported that the horse had disappeared in a hard-to-access mountain area in Huercal-Overa.

Reaching the spot where they discovered the trapped and frightened animal involved a 30-minute trek up an incline of more than 30 per cent.

The officers soon saw that it had suffered multiple injuries to its legs and set about soothing the distressed horse before leading it uphill to a more level spot without risking danger to themselves or the animal.

Once there, they handed the valuable purebred over to its owner who had been accompanied by neighbours during the anxious wait.