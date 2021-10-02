A thing of beauty

MOJACAR town hall celebrated Spain’s Loveliest Towns Day with a manifesto read out in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The same manifesto, delivered in municipalities which like Mojacar belong to the Loveliest Towns association, highlighted their residents’ efforts to move on after a pandemic that has lasted more than a year-and-a-half.

Celebrating Loveliest Towns Day also drew attention to the pressing need to safeguard the artistic and cultural heritage of Spain’s most attractive municipalities, the manifesto declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Nevertheless, the association’s appeal also focused on the importance of taking into account these towns at “this crucial time” when sharing out the aid and funds that Brussels has made available to Spain.

“Backing is required from the State institutions to ensure that this help reaches our people, our economies, our tourism and our countryside,” the manifesto declared.