A thing of beauty
LOVELIEST TOWN: Reading the Loveliest Towns manifesto in Mojacar Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR town hall celebrated Spain’s Loveliest Towns Day with a manifesto read out in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The same manifesto, delivered in municipalities which like Mojacar belong to the Loveliest Towns association, highlighted their residents’ efforts to move on after a pandemic that has lasted more than a year-and-a-half.

Celebrating Loveliest Towns Day also drew attention to the pressing need to safeguard the artistic and cultural heritage of Spain’s most attractive municipalities, the manifesto declared.

Nevertheless, the association’s appeal also focused on the importance of taking into account these towns at “this crucial time” when sharing out the aid and funds that Brussels has made available to Spain.

“Backing is required from the State institutions to ensure that this help reaches our people, our economies, our tourism and our countryside,” the manifesto declared.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

