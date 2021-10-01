Walking football… all the news and events

A BIG Well Done to Gray Salt and Julian Stephens of Malaga WFC who in collaboration with charity Collective Calling, collected food for the victims of the recent fires in Pujerra in the Sierra de Bermeja. Community spirit at its best.

In Walking Football Atletico and Sporting Benahavis met the Walking Dead A and B teams respectively on Tuesday night (September 28) at the Laude International College, San Pedro in HIDROMASTER Premiership and Championship matches. The results and a report in next week’s EWN.

On Saturday October 2 it’s AstonViñuela v Malaga WFC A and B teams in HIDROMASTER Premiership and Championship matches. The two old rivals lock horns again with honours about even. Who will come out on top this time? Read all about it in next week’s EWN.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Away from playing walking football, Calahonda are arranging a Penalty Shoot Out Competition to be played at the end of each Monday and Friday session.

This event will run through to the end of October and will be open to all members and guests with all proceeds from the entry fees and missed penalties going towards the €50,000 urgently needed for a life-saving operation for very ill 12-year- old Lara Gracie of Miraflores.

A Dinner Dance/Disco is planned for a later date.

The Walking Football Association of Iberia website is proving a big success with its member clubs and the public. Thanks to the excellent updating work carried out by Administrator Yvette Parker. It can be found at www.wfai.info.

WFAI will launch its Election Campaign when notifying member clubs tomorrow, Friday October 1, of the Election Format.

Clubs will be asked to nominate a candidate(s) for the posts of Secretary, Treasurer, Tournament/Event Organiser, Sponsor Manager and Publicity Officer. Voting will begin by e-mail on November 1 with the results known on Monday November 22.

South of Spain Walking Football history was made on Saturday September 18 at Viñuella when Nikki and Sarah became the first ladies to play in the competitive Walking Football League. They acquitted themselves well and will feature again when the Ladies Teams appear in the League Cup for the first time.

Nikki and Sarah follow in the footsteps of fellow teammate Sheila Clifford who played for Chelsea and England Ladies at the outset of women’s football in the UK. There are plans for a women’s League next season.

Finally a correction. I wrongly gave the Malaga A v Nerja A result as a 2-2 draw, while the actual score was a 2-1 victory for Malaga. Apologies to all concerned.