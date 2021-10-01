Voices of experience

THE Diputacion provincial council recently paid homage to Almeria’s senior citizens on International Older Persons Day last week.

Javier Aureliano Garcia Molina welcomed residents from 12 municipalities who took part in a documentary entitled “The voice of our elders in times of Covid-19”

The Diputacion documentary recorded the words and feelings of an entire generation, interviewing residents in Canjayar, Beires, Huercal de Almería, Benahadux, Lucainena, Balanegra, Gergal, Huercal-Overa, Ragol, Huecija, Tijola and Enix.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Garcia Molina thanked all the participants for their commitment to the project and for opening their doors during the pandemic to explain how they were living through it.

Although many of the participants were present at the homage, four were recovering from the coronavirus while another person was unable to attend.

The Diputacion president also recalled Maria Campoy who contributed her experiences to the documentary.

“She is no longer with us, but her story will forever be part of this documentary,” he declared, thanking her son, Basilio, for attending on such a special day.

“Because of Covid you all had to deal with situations of fear, loneliness and separation from your families and loved one,” Garcia Molina said.

“But if there is something that sets your generation apart, it’s your can-do attitude,” he added.

“Even during a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks, you were not silenced.”