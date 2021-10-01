Statue’s cape restored

VERA PATRONESS: Devotion to the Virgen de las Angustias dates back to the 1680 Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall will allocate €13,385 to the Virgen de las Angustias brotherhood to restore their statue’s cape.

The restoration will be carried out by the Junta’s department of Culture and Historic Heritage, announced Vera’s Culture councillor Maria Manuela Caparros.

“Our purpose is the conservation of the cape used during processions and known as the Manto de la Coronation,”  Caparros said.

The Virgen de las Angustias is Vera’s patroness and the robe has an incalculable artistic, patrimonial and sentimental value for the local population, she explained.

The robe is one of the oldest of its kind in Almeria province and uses 19th century embroidery techniques of the finest quality, Caparros added.

The Virgen de las Angustias brotherhood was founded on April 22, 1680, in the now-disappeared Santo Sepulcro chapel. The exact age of the statue is uncertain although it was referred to in Vera documents dating back to the 18th century.


