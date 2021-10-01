Put to good use

WATER CONSUMPTION: Reduced wastage in Spain over the last 20 years Photo credit: Pexels

WATER consumption in Alicante province fell by 43 per cent in the last 20 years.

Compared with 200 litres of water in 2000, every person in the province now uses an average of 115 litres, found Alicante University researchers.

Washing machines and dishwashers are more water-efficient, they pointed out, while many Spanish owners of second residences in the provinces have occupied them less since 2010 owing to the economic crisis.

Water infrastructure has improved, reducing the number of leaks, while less water reaching the province via the Segura-Tajo pipeline also had an effect on the Alicante University figures.

Waste treatment plants played an important part, the investigators explained, citing the Monte Orgegia installation in Alicante City which last year supplied 1.2 million cubic metres of water that was later used for park irrigation and hosing down streets.

Ninety-three cubic metres of every 100 cubic metres of water reaching the province’s distribution network is now used, the Alicante University found, one of the highest percentages in Spain.


