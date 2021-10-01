Priti Patel reportedly unhappy with Grant Schapps’ lack of action against eco-activists

PRITI PATEL is reportedly unhappy with Grant Schapps’ Department of Transport’s lack of action against Insulate Britain protestors



Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly unhappy with the way Grant Schapps‘ department has been dealing with the Insulate Britain protests. She has allegedly accused the Department of Transport of acting too slow with their legal action against the activists, according to dailymail.co.uk.

This has apparently created friction between Government departments, with Miss Patel reportedly now instructing police chiefs to threaten the eco-activists, with potential lengthy jail sentences if they persist with their actions on the roads.

She has also asked for a change in the laws that could be used, with new legal moves possibly including charging protestors with breaking road traffic laws. One of these could be ‘causing danger to road users’, a charge that carries up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

It has been confirmed to the Daily Mail that last night, officials have discussed the introduction of a ‘contra mundum injunction’. This type of injunction would then cover every eventuality of anybody blocking the roads, as opposed to only currently applying to the specific activists.

If such an injunction could be enforced, then the reality of it is that National Highways can then ask the police to charge protesters with being in contempt of court. The standard injunction that was granted last week by the H¡gh Court, has totally failed to prevent the activists from continuing to block the roads.

Long tailbacks formed again on Wednesday, September 29, as the Insulate Britain activists gathered at around 8am in Thurrock, at junction 30 of the M25. They subsequently proceeded to glue their hands to the road surface. Essex police managed to get the traffic flowing again not long after 10am.

Nine of them were still in custody last night, Wednesday, September 29, having been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway. Even though members of the group actually admitted that they were in breach of the court injunction, no action has been taken against them by the Department of Transport’s highways agency, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Quite clearly the government getting that much touted in junction has done nothing. What is @pritipatel doing! @IainDale #InsulateBritain https://t.co/apg4geYgRz

— Martin in Yorkshire (@martinradio) September 30, 2021

