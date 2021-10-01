Priti Patel reportedly unhappy with Grant Schapps’ lack of action against eco-activists

By
Chris King
-
0
Priti Patel reportedly unhappy with Grant Schapps' lack of action against eco-activists
Priti Patel reportedly unhappy with Grant Schapps' lack of action against eco-activists. image: twitter

PRITI PATEL is reportedly unhappy with Grant Schapps’ Department of Transport’s lack of action against Insulate Britain protestors

Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly unhappy with the way Grant Schapps‘ department has been dealing with the Insulate Britain protests. She has allegedly accused the Department of Transport of acting too slow with their legal action against the activists, according to dailymail.co.uk.

This has apparently created friction between Government departments, with Miss Patel reportedly now instructing police chiefs to threaten the eco-activists, with potential lengthy jail sentences if they persist with their actions on the roads.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

She has also asked for a change in the laws that could be used, with new legal moves possibly including charging protestors with breaking road traffic laws. One of these could be ‘causing danger to road users’, a charge that carries up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

It has been confirmed to the Daily Mail that last night, officials have discussed the introduction of a ‘contra mundum injunction’. This type of injunction would then cover every eventuality of anybody blocking the roads, as opposed to only currently applying to the specific activists.

If such an injunction could be enforced, then the reality of it is that National Highways can then ask the police to charge protesters with being in contempt of court. The standard injunction that was granted last week by the H¡gh Court, has totally failed to prevent the activists from continuing to block the roads.


Long tailbacks formed again on Wednesday, September 29, as the Insulate Britain activists gathered at around 8am in Thurrock, at junction 30 of the M25. They subsequently proceeded to glue their hands to the road surface. Essex police managed to get the traffic flowing again not long after 10am.

Nine of them were still in custody last night, Wednesday, September 29, having been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway. Even though members of the group actually admitted that they were in breach of the court injunction, no action has been taken against them by the Department of Transport’s highways agency, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here