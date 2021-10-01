Overview of our intention for this year’s UNMS2021

Part 1

IT was six years ago that I first put our international teens on the United Nationalities of Marbella agenda to hopefully get them special offers and hang out spaces in local businesses. Those kids who were 14 and 15 then are now in their 20s and if the businesses had been more engaging, would have consolidated a new generation of clientele.

Hopefully now we all appreciate a little more how important our resident community really is and we can also face up to the fact that many youngsters are frequently living here out of no choice of their own.

Additionally, due to the touristic nature of our city and everything that comes with it, again it is up to our international resident community to establish a suitable environment for their healthy growth, social development and career opportunities.

We owe it to them to give them as ‘normal’ and safe a life as possible.

This year’s summit aims to address how to further engage companies in the creation of suitable career options within our community for them to aspire to, more promotion of group activities and cultural events for each age group, hang out spaces and of paramount importance, promote how to access call lines for those who feel vulnerable and alone, if we cannot create our own.

We need volunteers to help tackle the tasks of:

Job and career opportunities locally

– Real contracts

– Internships

More emphasis and promotion of leisure time group activities in sports clubs, socials, theatre, music and culture

Suitable ‘hang out spaces’ – collaborations with cinemas and sports clubs etc.

24-hour helpline

There is a need for a 24-hour helpline to address the alarming increase in suicide attempts between 14 and 25 as a new worldwide pandemic. The suicide attempts within this age bracket increased by 600 per cent the year before Covid even came on the scene. Our community is very transient and our children, regardless of economic status, nationality or religion are facing challenging times; and not just the children.

In this respect if any of you are qualified counsellors or psychotherapists and would like to volunteer to help please email me at MiMarbella [email protected]

Part 2

Update and tracking of ongoing initiatives from previous events:

Progressing our community grapevine; we need to learn to share each other’s information.

Launching of Marbella Love Mugs initiative, raising funds and awareness for local artists and charities.

Progressing the Zero Hero initiative through free soft drinks for the designated driver ensuring a safer community for all. www.zerohero.es

Sustainable Marbella: recycling and plastic free living – charities / schools / elderly.

Animal shelters.

Supporting isolated community members.

Interaction between businesses and charities and all year-round business opportunities.

There are limited spaces again this year to attend the actual event, but we need all of us to participate in an ongoing fashion to get things done.

#bettertogether #Marbella

www.nicoleking.es • www.zerohero.es

