News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief - Costa Blanca North
GINER WATERMILL: Jalon landmark was built in the 14th century Photo credit: Jalon town hall

Jalon water EXCAVATIONS at the Moli de Giner watermill in Jalon confirmed its 14th century origins although the machinery was modified for modern energy sources during the Industrial Revolution. Once the €750,000 rehabilitation is completed, the mill will become a museum devoted to the use of water in Jalon’s past.  

Early birds FINESTRAT’S Puig Campana primary school now has an early morning Aula Matinal class organised  by the Parents Association, enabling families to drop off children between 8am and 9am before work.  This is Finestrat’s second Aula Matinal, as the scheme already functions at the Balco de Finestrat primary school.      

Long wait CALPE’S mayor Ana Pastor complained at the regional government’s slowness in demolishing the old building occupied by the Gargasindi special needs school to make way for a bigger installation.  Since 2020 the Gargasindi’s 80 pupils have used premises in Benissa ceded in the meantime by the town hall.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

New club ALFAZ’S newly-opened Club Escandinavo already has more than 300 members, principally from Sweden but also Norway and Denmark.  Occupying the old Mas Amigos association’s premises in Cami de la Mar, members meet each Friday to enjoy Nordic snacks, borrow from the library, join in activities or book excursions.

Longer hours ALTEA town hall has modified the timetable for work on remodelling the seafront promenade between Calle Astilleros and Travesia Sant Pere. This may be carried out between 7am and 7pm on weekdays and from 8am until 2pm on Saturday, with a total halt on Sundays and fiesta days.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here