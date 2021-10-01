News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Jalon water EXCAVATIONS at the Moli de Giner watermill in Jalon confirmed its 14th century origins although the machinery was modified for modern energy sources during the Industrial Revolution. Once the €750,000 rehabilitation is completed, the mill will become a museum devoted to the use of water in Jalon’s past.

Early birds FINESTRAT’S Puig Campana primary school now has an early morning Aula Matinal class organised by the Parents Association, enabling families to drop off children between 8am and 9am before work. This is Finestrat’s second Aula Matinal, as the scheme already functions at the Balco de Finestrat primary school.

Long wait CALPE’S mayor Ana Pastor complained at the regional government’s slowness in demolishing the old building occupied by the Gargasindi special needs school to make way for a bigger installation. Since 2020 the Gargasindi’s 80 pupils have used premises in Benissa ceded in the meantime by the town hall.

New club ALFAZ’S newly-opened Club Escandinavo already has more than 300 members, principally from Sweden but also Norway and Denmark. Occupying the old Mas Amigos association’s premises in Cami de la Mar, members meet each Friday to enjoy Nordic snacks, borrow from the library, join in activities or book excursions.

Longer hours ALTEA town hall has modified the timetable for work on remodelling the seafront promenade between Calle Astilleros and Travesia Sant Pere. This may be carried out between 7am and 7pm on weekdays and from 8am until 2pm on Saturday, with a total halt on Sundays and fiesta days.