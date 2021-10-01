Madrid to lift all Covid capacity restrictions on food and entertainment venues from Monday, October 4.

From October 4, there will be no more limits on the number of people allowed at a table, and face masks will not need to be worn in outdoor spaces as long as a safe distance can be maintained.

The new measure will apply to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres, multi-use spaces and sports centres. Madrid premier Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the conservative Popular Party (PP), made the announcement on Wednesday, September, 29, during an interview with Spanish TV network Telecinco.

“Starting Monday, we are going to get rid of all the restrictions on capacity and we are practically a step away from how it was before the pandemic,” she said from Washington, where she is on a promotional visit.

Since September 20, there have been no restrictions on the opening hours of these venues, however, capacity has been limited to 75%. With respect to bars and restaurants, there has been a six-person limit on tables indoors and a 10-person limit in outdoor spaces.

These measures will remain in place until Monday, October 4. After that, food and entertainment venues will be able to open at full capacity, and there will be no restrictions on how many people are allowed to a table. Bar counter service will also be allowed as long as patrons are seated.

With respect to the use of face masks, Ayuso announced that the covering will no longer be required in outdoor spaces in restaurants if a safe distance can be maintained. A spokesperson from the Madrid health department confirmed that face masks will “continue [to be needed] indoors,” and that the rest of the details would be outlined by this coming weekend.

