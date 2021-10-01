Good bookkeeping in Benidorm

BENIDORM SPENDING: Town hall ended 2020 in the black Photo credit: Zarateman

BENIDORM town hall finished 2020 with a credit balance of €10.562 million.

Finance councillor Aida Garcia Mayor pointed out that the town hall’s income in fact fell by approximately €2 million owing to a reduction in taxes, water consumption and revenue from concessionaries owing to the pandemic.

“Despite this,” Garcia Mayor explained, “funding from other administrations increased by €4 million.”

Throughout 2020, the town hall’s spending increased by €11 million, due mainly to grants which grew by €3.5 million.  The local government also had to spend an extra €7.5 million on rubbish collection as well as street-cleaning owing to the need for daily disinfection at the height of the pandemic.

The 2020 results were very positive at a time when the town hall had needed to spend much more on assisting the local population during the Covid crisis, the councillor said.

The town hall had also reduced its outstanding debts by €4.3 million, Garcia Mayor revealed.


