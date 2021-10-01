Dog diseases in autumn

The arrival of autumn implies a drop in temperature and implies a series of risks for your dogs, and that cold makes dogs prone to diseases. Here are some of the most common conditions dogs can experience during this time:

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases that affects older dogs and when temperatures drop during the fall, dogs begin to feel more pain. It is convenient to try to keep your dog warm by using thick blankets and comfortable cushions.

Parasites: It is necessary to continue using external antiparasitics since the weather is still not cold enough to eliminate them.

The immune system becomes weaker during the fall due to the sun emitting lower amounts of vitamin D.

Kennel cough is one of the most common diseases for dogs during the autumn and winter.

Leishmaniasis: The mosquito that transmits it is still active in autumn and repellants should continue to be used.

Rains give rise to the appearance of puddles and mushrooms. Dogs must be prevented from drinking contaminated water or eating toxic mushrooms.

