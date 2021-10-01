The latest film from the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond, hits the big screen this today, but many do not know of the connection between James Bond and Mallorca.

After months of waiting due to the pandemic, the latest film from the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond, hits the big screen today, Friday, October 1, yet many do not know of the connection between James Bond and Mallorca.

The eagerly awaited ‘No Time to Die’ features Daniel Craig for the last time as 007 leading a cast that includes such well-known faces as Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Namoie Harris, the Cuban-Spanish Arma de Armas and Christoph Waltz.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The director of the new film (‘Trainspotting’, ‘Slumdog Millionare’, ‘Steve Jobs’) was to be the director of the new film, the twenty-fifth in the saga. However, the 2009 Best Picture Oscar winner resigned from the project due to ”creative differences” with its producers. American Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘Nameless’, ‘True Detective’), was chosen as his replacement.

One of the reasons that pushed the British director to resign was the impossibility of filming in Mallorca, as he had intended. In fact, it is said that one of the sequences was going to be a great chase through Jaime III.

It is worth remembering that the agent of the dry Martini with vodka has been to Spain several times. In ‘For Your Eyes Only’ he was in Madrid and in ‘The World Is Not Enough’ scenes were shot in Bilbao, Cuenca (like Baku) and Tudela (Kazakhstan). And don’t forget ‘Die Another Day’, where the magic of cinema turned Cadiz into Cuba.

Some experts claim that Ian Flemming was inspired by Alan Hillgarth – a member of the Royal Navy and British consul in the Balearic Islands during the Spanish Civil War – to create his most famous character. Some even suggest that the two met during a trip by the writer to the island.

Descended from a family of doctors, Hillgarth took part in the First World War. He then studied at King’s College, Cambridge, before returning to service between 1919 and 1927, from which he retired as a lieutenant commander.

In 1929, he married Mary Sidney Katharine Almina and the two took up residence in Spain. Three years later, they bought the Son Torrella estate in Santa Maria del Camí and Hillgarth was appointed honorary vice-consul in Palma de Mallorca.

When the military uprising took place in 1936, Hillgarth was away from an island to which he returned to organise the evacuation of British subjects.

For the next three years, as vice-consul and later consul, he sent numerous reports to London on the situation in Mallorca. For this purpose, he had an office located in El Terreno in order to be closer to the docking of British ships arriving in the port of Palma.

In February 1939, aboard the cruiser HMS Devonshire, he collaborated in the surrender of the island of Menorca to the Nationalists and the simultaneous flight of important Republicans who fled from the ship.

It’s worth mentioning that the Mallorcan actor Simon Andreu was the first Spanish actor to take part in the saga. The actor from Sa Pobla did so in ‘Die Another Day’ (2002), in which he is killed by Halle Berry after appearing for barely a minute on screen.

Other links of the 007 universe with the island are represented by director Guy Hamilton and Judi Dench. The former, who directed several films in the franchise, died in Mallorca, while the latter (‘M’ in film) received the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest’s honorary award for her entire career last summer.

Sean Connery also visited the island. The first Bond did so in 1963 (a year after the pioneering ‘Dr. No’) to shoot scenes for a crime thriller called ‘Woman of Straw’. Co-starring Gina Lollobrigida and Ralph Richardson, the film was released in 1964. Portocolom and Cala Rajada were the two main locations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.