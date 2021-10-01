Benissa still waiting

AFTER 14 years of delays, Benissa’s N-332 bypass has suffered another setback and will not be finished until next year.

Benissa, like Altea and Oliva, is one of the few remaining Alicante province municipalities where the notoriously busy and dangerous N-332 crosses the town centre.

Last June the central government, responsible for the country’s main roads, announced that the bypass would be in use by the end of this year.

Instead, Benissa mayor Arturo Poquet learnt last week that owing to “a small modification” in the La Pedrera industrial estate section, the date has been put back to the beginning of 2022.

Madrid failed to specify exactly when this likely to be, Poquet revealed.