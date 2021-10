FIVE of Almeria’s mass vaccination centres are remaining open to administer jabs without appointments.

The regional Health department hopes in this way to facilitate first as well as second immunisations for all those in the 12-to-65 age group at the Huercal-Overa, Almeria City, Viator, Huercal and San Isidro “vacunodromos.”

This includes those who have had to wait the required four weeks after contracting Covid as well as pregnant women who have not yet received their first vaccination.