Almeria health centres returning to normal face-to-face appointments

ALMERIA health centres are returning to their normal pre-pandemic face-to-face appointments



Health centres in the province of Almeria have today, Friday, October 1, finally begun the process of returning to face-to-face appointments, which was suspended due to the pandemic.

A statement by the Junta de Andalucia explained that the current epidemiological situation allows users to choose, among the available appointments, a face-to-face or telephone consultation, according to their preferences, which means greater accessibility to Primary Care centres.

Users of these health centres can now request a face-to-face consultation directly through ClicSalud +, via the telephone, from the Salud Responde app, or in the centres themselves.

Normality has not yet returned for most centres, where patients still have to reportedly wait up to two weeks in some cases to be seen by their family doctor.

Primary Care centres limited attendance to non-delayed consultations during the pandemic, and to cases in which the medical professional, after a prior telephone assessment, considered the face-to-face consultation necessary. From now on, patients in Almeria will be able to choose directly between a face-to-face, or telephone consultation.

Appointments can be requested via the clicksalud app, or the website, where the option of the telephone appointment is already selected by default. This is recommended when requesting things like renewing medications, or knowing the result of routine tests.

According to the Junta de Andalucia, telephone consultations have turned out to be a very efficient instrument during these months, and the advantages they have for patients have been revealed.

Hence, the offer of telephone appointments is being maintained for citizens who need to make a consultation without having to go to their health centre, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

