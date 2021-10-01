Aid extended for self-employed people in Andalucia

The Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work has approved the extension for one more year of aid for those who are self-employed in Andalucia.

The extension of aid for those who are self-employed in Andalucia comes after publication in the Official Gazette of the Board de Andalucia-BOJA (http://lajunta.es/3krrc). The extension has a budget of 13.5 million and the deadline for submitting applications starts from today, Friday, October 1 until September 30, 2022.

This measure, which is included in the Programme to Stimulate the Creation and Consolidation of Self-Employed Work in Andalucia, establishes that the applications and the necessary documentation will be submitted solely and exclusively electronically.

This can be completed through an application form that will be available at the virtual office of the Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employment, accessible in the catalogue of administrative procedures (http://lajunta.es/3jire).

On the same website of the Ministry, there is also a specific section with complete information for those interested in finding out more about this measure (http://lajunta.es/1yis9), with complete information on the Programme to Stimulate Creation and Consolidation of Autonomous Work in Andalucia, the requirements, deadlines, incentives for groups and other relevant information.

Self-employed workers who, despite complying with the conditions and requirements of the programme, could not access the aid because of the previous deadline can benefit from this extension by submitting a request within three months from October 1.

