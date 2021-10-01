A pressing concern

THERE are still olive trees in Altea’s rural areas.

In the past, landowners have collected their olives and taken them to Altea’s Cooperativa Agricola, where they would be pressed and the resulting oil returned to its owner.

This is no longer possible now that the Cooperativa has closed and is in the hands of the Official Receiver, explained Altea’s Agriculture and Environment councillor Jose Orozco.

The olive mill was municipal property, Orozco said, and acquired to save landowners from having to make long journeys to find an installation to process their olives.

They can still do so, he confirmed, as the press has been moved to Finca El Moiño in the Racons district, near the Cooperativa.

Residents with olives to press can ring AgroAltea (966 97 84 57) during October and November to make an appointment.

There will be a charge of 16 or 21 cents, depending on whether or not producers are registered on the municipal Padron, and their oil will not be mixed with that of others.