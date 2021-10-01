A British man has drowned off the coast of Alicante on the Costa Blanca while swimming in the sea.

A British man has drowned off the coast of Alicante on the Costa Blanca while swimming in the sea. The man is thought to have been around the age of 40.

He is said to have got into difficulties in the water at around 5:30pm yesterday, Thursday, September 30.

The man is thought to have had an argument with his partner before getting into the water at Albufereta beach. Local reports that are yet to be confirmed suggest that he may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Fishermen spotted the man’s body floating in the water and took him to the shoreline.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and performed CPR on the man, however, he was sadly pronounced dead.

Playa de la Albufereta is a sandy beach northwest of Alicante city centre. It is a popular spot for locals.

A court has opened a routine investigation and is awaiting the report from the police and the results of a post-mortem.

The post-mortem is not expected to be made public.

The man has not been named and the nationality of his partner has not been released. It was also not immediately know whether the man was an expat or on holiday.

