Violence erupts during West Ham’s match with Rapid Vienna

VIOLENCE has erupted during West Ham’s Europa League match with Rapid Vienna at the London Stadium



Violence has broken out at West Ham’s Europa League Group H match this evening, Thursday, September 30, with Austrian club, Rapid Vienna, as a section of their fans tried to storm the Hammers fans at the London Stadium.

In one corner of the stadium, there was just a three-metre gap separating both sets of fans, with trouble already brewing during a light show that was staged before the match started, where once the lights had gone down, water bottles were rained down on the West Ham supporters.

When the light show ended and the floodlights came back on, things seemed to calm down, but after around 20 minutes of play, an exchange of missiles between both sets of fans took place.

England star Declan Rice fired the London club into the lead after 28 minutes, after being fed by Michail Antonio, leading to taunting from the home supporters, which prompted fury from the away fans who subsequently managed to jump over the barriers and around 30 or 40 Austrian supporters got among the West Ham fans.

Stewards did their best to try and control the situation, before being joined by police officers, with the whole melee thankfully fizzling out before further problems could occur.

It looked like more trouble could flare up when the Austrian club was denied a penalty by VAR after being awarded initially by the referee, but then it was Said Benrahma who was on hand to seal the win for David Moyes’ side, as he rolled a 94th shot into the bottom corner of the net, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

