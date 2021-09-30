British companies face tough green rules for new government contracts.

Tough new green rules which require businesses bidding for major government contracts to commit to achieving net zero emissions have come in to force.

The requirements will apply to any companies bidding for government contracts worth more than £5million a year, not just those who are successful.

“The UK is the first country in the world to put such a measure in place, underlining the government’s leadership in the fight to tackle climate change,” the government said.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “These new rules show our bold and ambitious agenda to achieve Net Zero by 2050, protecting ourselves and future generations.

“Government spends £290billion a year on procurement and it’s right that we use this spending power to green the economy.

“Working arm-in-arm with business, we are taking giant strides to ensure this country is building back greener and tackling climate change,” he added on September 30.

