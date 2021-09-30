Spanish police coordinated anti-drugs operation snares 330 detainees in Europe

AN ANTI-DRUGS operation coordinated by Spanish police has snared 330 detainees throughout Europe



In a statement from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, it has been revealed that they recently coordinated a very successful European operation against firearms trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking in Southeast Europe.

Coordinated by the Intelligence Centre against Terrorism and Organized Crime (CITCO) in Madrid, police officers controlled more than 33,000 people, and inspected 22,600 vehicles.

The operational phase took place specifically between the dates of September 15 and 18, with the support of Europol, and involved 11,000 officers from up to 27 countries, plus it had the full cooperation of international institutions such as Eurojust, Frontex, and Interpol.

More than 700 searches were carried out during the entire operation, culminating in the seizure of 154 firearms, 57 hand grenades and explosives, 2,125 rounds of ammunition, 719 kilos of cannabis, and 920 marijuana plants. In total, 330 people were arrested, and 37 investigations have been opened up.

This operation was conducted as part of the 2021 Operational Action Plan of the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats (EMPACT), which promotes coordinated action by the countries of the European Union against the most serious international crime threats.

It was directed from a control centre set up by Europol at the CITCO headquarters, which allowed a rapid exchange of information between the participating police forces. To facilitate communication between the authorities, Europol also sent two experts to Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Spanish operation was been made up of a multidisciplinary team of officers from the National Police, the Guardia Civil, the Customs and Special Taxes Department of the Tax Agency (AEAT), Mossos de Esquadra, and representatives of the Europol National Unit, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

