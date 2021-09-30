Spain told to comply with EU rules on open data

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
The EC in Brussels. Image: Pixabay

Spain, and other EU countries, have been told to comply with EU rules on open data.

The European Commission has opened infringement proceedings as part of the regular review of transposition by sending a letter of formal notice to Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Spain, Estonia, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.

The authorities have failed to provide complete information on how the revised EU rules on open data and the reuse of public sector information, Directive (EU) 2019/1024, are being transposed in their national laws.

The Directive on open data and the reuse of public sector information, adopted on June 20, 2019, aims to unlock the benefits of data and will help to make more of the vast and valuable pool of data resources produced by public bodies available for reuse.

The Directive will stimulate the development of innovative solutions such as mobility apps, increase transparency by opening the access to publicly funded research data, and support new technologies, including artificial intelligence. Member States had to transpose this Directive into national law and notify transposition measures to the Commission by July 17, 2021.


These Member States, including Spain,  now have two months to respond to the letters and take the necessary measures. “In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue reasoned opinions,” it warned.

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

