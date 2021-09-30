Spain to build economic and cultural relations with Angola

Spain is set to build economic and cultural relations with Angola as the two countries celebrate their 44th anniversary of diplomatic ties on October 19.



Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and João Lourenço, the President of Angola, have pledged to deepen bilateral relations.

Sánchez said: “Spain wants to contribute to the design of EU policy towards Africa so that it is oriented towards the progress and industrialisation of the continent, the creation of jobs, especially for young people, and the effective implementation of the Continental Free Trade Area.

Angola is a “priority country” for Spain due to its political weight, regional projection and enormous economic potential and it is part of the 2019 ‘III Africa Plan’ and the ‘Foco Africa 2023’ Action Programme developed by Spain.

Numerous companies in Spain are currently developing projects there in sectors such as water treatment, industrial refrigeration, health, education, training and geology.

The relationship between the two countries in academic matters has been strengthened by the recent launch of the Ibero-American University Foundation University, which will train nearly 12,000 students with Spanish, Angolan and Ibero-American teaching staff. In addition, in 2021-2022, two Angolans will carry out a research stay in Spain in the framework of the MAEC-AECID grants.

