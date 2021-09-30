Spain and Romania mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has met with his Romanian counterpart to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



During their meeting, held at the Santa Cruz Palace, the Abares and Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented a book on the history of diplomatic relations between the two countries and discussed the main issues on the bilateral agenda, including the desire to hold the first Bilateral Summit before the end of the year.

They also had the opportunity to review European issues such as the future Spanish Presidency of the Council, the Pact on Migration and Asylum and the forthcoming EU-Southern Neighbourhood Ministerial Meeting to be held in Barcelona.

Minister Albares reiterated Spain’s support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, having “more than fulfilled the technical requirements”, as well as Spain’s favourable position on Romania’s accession to the OECD.

The ministers addressed issues on the international agenda such as the situation in Afghanistan and the future review of the Strategic Concept of the Atlantic Alliance, which should be approved at the next Summit in Madrid in 2022.

Albares also congratulated his Romanian counterpart on the exhibition organised at the National Archaeological Museum, “the largest ever organised abroad”.

“We must make culture – so important in our respective societies – a platform for strengthening ties between our two countries and bringing us even closer together,” Albares added on September 30.

