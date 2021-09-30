Sevilla wants to host the International Astronautical Congress

Sevilla City Council, backed by the government, wants to host the International Astronautical Congress IAC2024 of the International Federation of Astronautics.

Seville’s candidature will be presented at the end of October in Dubai, host of the 2021 edition of the IAC and the Universal Exposition, where the chosen candidature for the 2024 congress will be announced.

The Spanish bid is made up of a team led by representatives of the National Institute for Aerospace Technology(INTA), an agency of the Ministry for Defence, which is an ex officio member of the IAF, and an alliance of public and private organisations made up of representatives of Seville City Council and FIBES-Contursa, CDTI (Ministry for Science and Innovation), ICEX (Ministry for Industry), the Ministry for Economic Transformation of the Regional Government of Andalusia, Andalusia Aerospace Cluster, University of Sevilla, TEDAE and other industry players, such as Airbus, among others.

Coinciding with the IAF Assembly within the Dubai programme, the CDTI will also receive confirmation of its admission as a member entity of the Federation.

