Scientists say La Palma volcano is not stabilised and beyond their control

SCIENTISTS have said that the La Palma volcano is not stabilised and the dynamics are beyond their control



Scientists monitoring the activity of the volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma have stated that they do not see any evidence that the dynamics of the eruptive process have stabilised, according to Ruben Fernandez, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, Pevolca, who added that the dynamic is, “beyond our control”.

At the moment, the Atlantic wind is keeping the column of water vapour, and the possibly toxic gases generated by contact between the magma and the ocean, away from the coast. As a safeguard though, residents of the populations of San Borondon , Marina Alta, Marina Baja, and La Condesa , have been confined to their homes, as well as the setting of an exclusion zone of two miles.

Maria Jose Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands warns that the volcano is still active, with molten lava still flowing out, pointing out that along the fronts where the flow has reached the ocean, there may be “significant advances”.

He also explained that the volcano may continue to show episodes of increase and decrease in activity, as happened this last Monday, September 27, when it was practically stopped before evolving into a Hawaiian phase that predominates over the Strombolian one.

Columns of ash and gases emitted from the volcano have reached an altitude of 3,500 metres in the last hours of Wednesday, September 29, and the daily emission of sulfhur dioxide has increased to 10,757 tons, as reported by larazon.es

