Record breaking Ronaldo snatches late victory for Man United over Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo, who else, prodded home a 95th-minute winner for Manchester United in their Champions League Group F match against Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 29, to seal a dramatic last-minute 2-1 victory with the last kick of the game.

In a record-breaking 178th appearance in the tournament, Ronaldo overtook former Spain and Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas, and he provided quite a fairytale ending, breaking another record, that of the latest goal ever scored in a match at Old Trafford, held by his current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

This game was of course a repeat of last season’s Europa League Final, which Villarreal won just four months ago, and United came into it off the back of three consecutive defeats.

Villarreal had so many chances in the first half that it should have been game over by halftime, but a combination of poor finishing, and a magnificent display by David DeGea between the sticks kept the Spaniards at bay. Without regular striker Gerard Moreno, the opportunities went astray.

Spanish international, Paco Alcacer put the visitors ahead after 53 minutes with the simplest of tap-ins, set up by the excellent Arnaut Danjuma. Only five minutes later, the scores were all-level, as Alex Telles produced a stunning volley, to round off a move that had started in his own penalty area.

Ronaldo was involved in just 46 passes during the whole match, and yet, as on so many occasions throughout his illustrious career, he was in the right place at the right time to nick the vital goal, as he prodded the ball home from close range.

This win gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team their first points in this season’s Champions League campaign, and they now sit in third spot behind Young Boys. Italy’s Atalanta are the early group F leaders, while Villarreal remain bottom of the table with one point.

